Protests long overdue
As a candidate for Oregon House District 56, Faith Leith is a firm believer in the power of the First Amendment, She supports people marching and advocating for justice and equality. The Republican currently holding this seat apparently does not.
Black people have been treated unfairly for far too long. A picnic in the park is suspect. A child playing with a toy gun is suspect. A jogger is suspect. These everyday activities are suspect but only if you are black. Everyone has a camera now, and white people are seeing the racism that people of color experience every day. You cannot avoid what you can see and hear for yourself.
The facts speak for themselves. “Between 1980 and 2015, the number of people incarcerated increased from roughly 500,000 to 2.2. million. Note that 32% of the US population is represented by African Americans and Hispanics, compared to 56% of the US incarcerated population being represented by African Americans and Hispanics.” (Statistics from the NAACP fact sheet, 2018)
“Black men who commit the same crimes as white men receive federal prison sentences that are, on average, nearly 20 percent longer, according to a report on sentencing disparities from the United States Sentencing Commission (USSC).” (Washington Post, Nov. 16, 2017)
The gut-wrenching video of George Floyd’s death brought the crisis home. Faith agrees with the protesters that it is time to say “enough”.
Rep. Reschke has no interest in addressing the real crime of systemic inequality. Hundreds of thousands of protesters across the nation have been marching peacefully and legally for months. To focus on a few vandals who should be arrested (and many were) for their behavior, as he did in a recent fundraising email, is only an attempt to shift the focus from the long overdue discussion about equality.
Nancy Sheehan
Klamath Falls