Pro-life or pro-death?
No longer can they claim to be ‘pro-life.’ Over 100,000 Americans are dead from coronavirus, yet Republicans across the nation urge more deaths. Instead of promoting medical science recommendations to stay at home if possible, wear masks when out, and maintain physical distance, Republicans are rejecting science and urging re-opening regardless of their own expert advice. The result: Covid-19 incidents continue rising.
Republicans seemingly think we are here to serve the economy and Trump’s re-election campaign, that we are fodder to sacrifice for their partisan goals. When sane political leaders follow medical science and promote medical recommendations. Across the nation Republicans demonstrate against sanity even as Republican representatives urge more opening and promote more deaths.
Research indicates that had Trump taken steps to protect Americans just one week earlier, tens of thousands of us would not have died. Let’s all stand up; let’s be counted!
Examples of Republican rejection of science in the climate and medical arenas among others are beyond listing in this letter, but we must stand up against this ongoing threat; we must be counted! Anti-science pro-death forces in the Republican party must be resisted if we are to retain a healthy civilized society.
Alan Journet
Jacksonville