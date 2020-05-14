Presumptive cases
My name is Lacey Burnett, and I am from the Klamath Basin and have many family members and friends living in Klamath County. Currently, I live in the Portland area while I am completing my Family Nurse Practitioner Degree. I have been a nurse for over ten years and plan to return to Klamath Falls after finishing my training.
I just wanted to write to you as I feel there is a common misconception circulating based on a recent publication. The Herald and News published an article titled Klamath County reports presumptive COVID-19 case. In this article, it does not explain that the term “presumptive” means the test was completed, and the result was positive. It is our current testing protocols, we send positive COVID-19 samples to a state or CDC lab to “confirm” the positive result. There are very few false-positive results occurring, and reporting “presumptive” cases allows public health experts to keep a good pulse on the local trends rather than wait several days for confirmation.
The language is confusing for people, and this article keeps circulating because it implies that “presumptive” doesn’t mean a positive test. Many people think that people are presenting with vague symptoms, and we are reporting these as "presumptive." The reason having symptoms and an exposure history matter is because this reduces the risk of a false-positive test because pretest probability is higher than it would be for people without these risk-factors.
I think this could easily be communicated to the public to clear up confusion.
Lacey Burnett
Portland