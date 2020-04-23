Political Climate
Over the past three and a half years, Sheriff Kaber has been dedicated to advancing the safety and livability of all citizens of Klamath County. The team at the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office are a group of professional law enforcement men and women as well as office personnel, plus more than 100 volunteers, dedicated to the safety and well-being of all citizens of Klamath County.
All of them face challenges that a county of 6,100 square miles brings - not an easy task. With Sheriff Kaber’s leadership, the Sheriff’s Office has come a long way in a short period of time. There are tough decisions that are made to ensure this; from policies, procedures, personnel matters as well as county, state and federal laws to enforce.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office has worked hard to improve the overall perception of law enforcement in general throughout our community. We have a Sheriff that does his best to serve all persons with integrity, honesty, and professionalism. He has shown he is willing to work with the County Commissioners, other law enforcement agencies and other community partners, but most importantly the citizens of Klamath County; to make this a safe place to work, raise a family and to enjoy the benefits that Klamath County has to offer - a place we all call home.
It is so easy to criticize, throw mud and deception to make a very unpleasant atmosphere to be in. You can do this all day everyday, and the proof is still in the pudding. Please remember this statement from Jean-Jacques Roussea, “People who know little are usually great talkers while men who know much, say little.” Please join me and the many in re-electing Sheriff Chris Kaber as our Sheriff.
Mike Britton
Klamath Falls