Please reopen
Dear Governor Brown,
I am appealing to you to lift the sanctioning restrictions on Klamath County.
We have had approximately 35 documented cases and one death (had traveled to California) since the shutdown out of a population of 60,000.
The hospital is financially imperiled, has ample space for Covid-19 cases, and is able to do antibody testing.
We are not Multnomah County. This disease is clearly a product of population size and density, with Klamath being at the lowest end of both.
Our county is usually the last to recover economically and one of the first to suffer, and we are. You have the opportunity to open our county and use it as an index going forward.
This is not a political decision. I am a physician and understand disease and risk.
Please.
Rick Zwartverwer
Klamath Falls