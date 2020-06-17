People not politicians
I am collecting signatures for People Not Politicians, a statewide initiative supported by the League of Women Voters and the Oregon Community Foundation.
I’ll be at the Klamath Falls Post Office on Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m. – noon, with petitions to sign. Or go to People Not Politicians website and e-sign.
The petition addresses gerrymandering, a trick politicians use to manipulate voting districts to benefit themselves and keep themselves in power.
When politicians gerrymander, they tend to be less accountable. People Not Politicians wants to end gerrymandering in Oregon. Instead of politicians writing the boundaries for their own districts, an independent commission of citizens will do the job. It'll be fair, open, and transparent. And it'll mean that people are picking their politicians, not the other way around.
Kate Marquez
Klamath Falls