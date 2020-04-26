Pass the People’s Act
Congress should pass the Emergency Money for the People’s Act, cosponsored in the House by Rep. Earl Blumenauer. This legislation will put money directly into the hands of us citizens so we can all afford to remain in our homes, keep our lights on, put food on our tables, and access medical care. This thoughtful Act will provide regular income support throughout the pandemic.
The Emergency Money for the People Act should also include provisions for full funding for the USPS and vote-by-mail robust legislative oversight of allocated funds. These provisions should be included in this and every bill until Trump’s GOP stops opposing them. We’ve already stood by and watched as the president and his GOP enriched themselves and furthered their political power by firing Inspectors General, mismanaging finds, delaying payments to individuals, withdrawing funds from the WHO, threatening to adjourn Congress, and inciting violence against governors who protect their constituents. Enough is enough. It’s time to demand government that works for the people.
Teresa Wilson
Klamath Falls