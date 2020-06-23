Oregon housing
I am proud to be a REALTOR® in the Klamath Basin. I love helping people find a home, their home, in and around this amazing place. As Oregonians are reckoning with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and protests against injustice, I am writing today to join the Oregon Association of REALTORS® in advocating for policies that create a just and equitable future for all.
Historically, Oregon's housing policy debates have unnecessarily and unfortunately pitted homeowners, renters, property managers, and affordability advocates against each other. As we rightfully come together to address systemic injustice and recover from this pandemic, this should not and cannot be the paradigm that moves forward. Housing policy should be inclusive and acknowledge that shelter is a fundamental human need.
We must advocate for a recognition among policymakers that a healthy housing system is comprised of many facets, including safe shelters for those experiencing homelessness, reliable sources of direct financial assistance for those most at risk of losing their home, and a wide range of well-built and affordably priced apartments, condos, and single family homes.
We face some unique challenges in our community, including the threat of summers filled with smoke and poor air quality, water conflicts and crisis, and the overall impacts of these things on our economy.
When the state legislature reconvenes in Salem, REALTORS® throughout Southern Oregon and our partners will be there to advocate for policies that address these pressing local issues as well as those designed to help fill Oregonians find and keep a safe place to call home.
Dayna Durant and John Langley
Klamath Falls