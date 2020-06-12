Now suddenly they care?
How long have the likes of Pelosi, Schumer and Biden been in a position to call for Police Reform? 30 - 40 years and yet they did nothing! The murder of George Floyd was a repeat of the hundreds of murders of black citizens that went without challenge by them. Now, when it could assist them in a Presidential Election year they've suddenly seen the light.
Because they care more about having the power over those they claim to care for, than they care for them as people. By the way - the Statues of Confederate Military figures have been standing for how long? Now suddenly, they've become repulsive?
DM Giambersio
Klamath Falls