Non-affiliated voters
In the midst of absolute gridlock, partisan politics is going out of fashion. non-affiliated voters (NAV) of Oregon, at this time possess an unrealized potential to alter our political landscape in the State. Their numbers already have in many ways. Whether it's the Independent Party of Oregon inviting NAV's to participate in a first-of-its-kind Star Voting primary or post-primary attention now being directed at NAV's by the two major parties and others, those in the know recognize this is trending toward something big soon.
Situation COVID-19 notwithstanding, when well over half of representative district incumbents enjoy an uncontested run in the partisan primary process, establishment wins. When an untold number of reports come in from all over Oregon claiming voter registration had defaulted back to NAV due to “Motor Voter Registration” or worse, changed to another party affiliation by mistake, without the voter's knowledge or consent, establishment wins. When mail-in ballots are separated from their signature envelope and no way to be associated with the person that allegedly cast the ballot, regardless of political affiliation or voter eligibility, establishment wins.
Look at the effort to recall the current Governor of Oregon. We are about to have another petition effort approved to circulate. Why not combine the efforts and resources in a unified mission? How about the U.S. Senate race? Can the current Republican nominee actually garner the support of the President without signing onto the America First Platform? Why does an individual, whose career experience includes working in financial services as a fiduciary, have their right to use professional titles, representing industry standards for conduct and ethics of fiduciaries, revoked, and still win the Republican nomination for the United States Senate? Does the nominee have the confidence of the voters or the confidence of the parties?
Michael Stettler
Christmas Valley