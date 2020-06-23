Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

No mask, no service

In response to today’s Letter to the Editor regarding masks … I was just reminiscing! I remember a few years back, restaurants were free to post a sign “No shirt, No shoes, No service.” What has happened to that freedom? Why can’t the stores post the sign ”no mask, no service?”

When I was in Albertson’s the other day maybe one in ten people had masks. Really? With the rate of cases rising in our area, I would like to see the merchants also take a stand (for their own health as well) and post the sign …. ”NO MASKS ... NO SERVICE!” Just a thought.

Barbara Vinicky

Klamath Falls

