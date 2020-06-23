No mask, no service
In response to today’s Letter to the Editor regarding masks … I was just reminiscing! I remember a few years back, restaurants were free to post a sign “No shirt, No shoes, No service.” What has happened to that freedom? Why can’t the stores post the sign ”no mask, no service?”
When I was in Albertson’s the other day maybe one in ten people had masks. Really? With the rate of cases rising in our area, I would like to see the merchants also take a stand (for their own health as well) and post the sign …. ”NO MASKS ... NO SERVICE!” Just a thought.
Barbara Vinicky
Klamath Falls