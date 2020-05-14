Newspaper reduction
As a child my Grandmother would tell me at night “see you in the funny pages.” Growing up in Phoenix, Arizona I not only delivered the Arizona Republic in the morning but the Phoenix Gazette after school. I was responsible for not only getting the paper to my customers in good shape but on time as well. I had to collect their payments and in turn pay the newspaper what was owed keeping the rest as profit. I learned what good work ethics are and learned to hold newspaper in my hand and read about what took place worldwide.
I have been a loyal subscriber to the Herald and News for 46 years. In March I sent a check for $61.10 for 13 weeks, not a large amount for a daily newspaper but a great deal for five days a week. Starting June 4 the loyal subscribers will do without a Thursday paper, making our once award-winning daily under the direction of journalist like Jim Allen and Pat Bushey into a thin four-days-a-week poor excuse of a newspaper.
Sure, you can always look at the E-Edition, gather around the electronic screen and scroll down for the news. The funny pages will be on a screen, an article or obituary about somebody you know, no need to clip it out of the newspaper and mail it to them, just zap it via the magic of computers.
While digital publishing may seem to many of you an improvement, for me it is just another reason for you to hide your face in an electronic screen. President Trump is mad at Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, owner of the “fake news” Washington Post and is attacking the post office, but who needs newspapers and the postal service? This proud American patriot does!
David Porter Misso
TuleLake, Calif.