Newspaper delivery reduction
I agree with the letter from David Misso of Tulelake. I am also a longtime subscriber to the local paper at about 34 years. The Herald and News has repeatedly cut back on the weekly delivery of the newspaper.
Now that it's at four days a week there isn't much to do except sign up for the digital edition. Several of my neighbors do not have computers and are therefore denied access to the online edition. While I understand that this is the wave of the future it is too bad that everyone can't participate in it.
When I renewed my subscription for 26 weeks the invoice states that the $124.80 is for five days a week delivery. With 14 weeks left on my account after June 4 will the Herald and News be refunding me for the 14 days that I will not receive the paper but have already paid for? I figure I won't be receiving a check in the mail for the $13.44 that they will owe me. Maybe they will extend my subscription for an additional 14 days, who knows?
Besides the lower frequency of delivery, the paper has already done away with some of the outdoor reporters. One of my favorites, Lee Juillerat, had very interesting articles that detailed his hiking exploits around the area. Also, Luke Ovgard had good articles on the local fishing scene. One of the reasons I moved to the Klamath area was the outdoor recreational opportunities. Now one has to do research on their own to discover fascinating places to visit.
While I'd still like to receive a print edition of the paper I guess those days are numbered.
Jon Branigar
Klamath Falls