New world order
I just wanted to say thanks to our overlords for their vision preparing for our current dystopian nightmare. It’s a good thing that they provided the funds (through our sickness and labor) to turn our hospital into the jewel of the community as well as building the homeless complex that will continue to fill during these difficult times.
Since most of us will eventually become too broke to buy gas, we now have bike lanes wide enough to enforce strict adherence to social distancing guidelines. Be sure to wear your mask so you can pass out from the carbon dioxide overload of your own labored breathing. Fortunately, all bike lanes lead to the hospital.
I see that the few corporations running at full steam right now will be the only ones left after this is all over, along with the banks and corporations bailed out with trillions of taxpayer dollars while small business fights over table scraps with the big chain-stores.
Of course, there appear to be a few oversights committed on the part of our rulers. With our timber industry all but shutdown and our dwindling water supply being fed to the fishes, we have been put in a position of complete dependency upon our federal government. This certainly could have never been the hidden agenda incrementally achieved by all those other presidents, right?
Under cover of virus and vicissitude of our current president along with the controlled-opposition stooges in federal agencies as well as the other politicians that he plays off of, creating chaos with the intent of installing a New World Order has almost been accomplished. All that is necessary for its success is that the people continue to support the left- or right-hand political puppets of the money masters until they finish us off.
Stephen Estes
Klamath Falls