New government
Reading Johnathon Chenjeri's ideas for a “stable and participatory society” leaves us interested in knowing about the author. He “teaches 'Social Studies' in Klamath Falls.” We'd like to know where he came from /Age/Scholastic achievement/Scholastic Institutions/Degrees/where he now teaches, etc.
Relative to Mr. Chenjeri's view for creating a new economy: Basically he, (like Keynes and Marx), seems loathe to acknowledge the eternal, built-in-effects, of human nature. Nothing prevents “us” from creating “a worker-cooperative, owned and ran by it's workers.” Long ago, the 'Pilgrims' came to this land with a charter for government resembling that which he proposes. That charter/agreement, whatever, required all production from that commonly held land be put into a common pot to be equally divided among them. Escaping from a feudal system, it seemed a perfect thing to do...until the reality of Human Nature struck home. That is: Some people refused to produce things for someone else to use, and were inclined to let others produce for them. After a brutal winter, and on the verge of starvation, Governor William Bradford (recognizing Human Nature at work) somehow assumed the power to give small plots of land to the people... and they could keep, sell or trade any thing they produced on it. The community then began to prosper. Today that original charter, requiring common sharing of the goods of production (food), could be called 'Socialism'. One could say that Bradford's action of giving people their own land was the seed of what is now called 'Capitalism'. Capitalism also has real problems with Human Nature, but capitalism brought with it freedom… where in Socialism demands mass control. 'Incorporating' more democracy into anything is in-its-self dangerous. Democracy, by definition, leaves no protection for minorities because, in it, the majority always wins.
Governments can only attempt to control Human Nature, but they certainly can not change it…only God can do that.
George Warner
Klamath Falls