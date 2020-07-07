Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

My compliments

My compliments to the Herald & News for adding the "Editor's Note" correcting some "facts" in Dennis Vollmar's letter that appeared on p. A6 of the July 5, 2020 Herald & News. Much appreciated.

I would also like to see the Herald & News ask letter writers to cite sources when they offer data to support their opinions. This would greatly help the reader to assess credibility. For example, I read a Letter to the Editor that appeared in the Herald & News, I believe a week or two ago, that cited as the source for the writer's "facts" The John Birch Society. I appreciated that the writer did this. It allowed me to quickly dismiss the letter as not credible.

Robert York

Klamath Falls

