My compliments
My compliments to the Herald & News for adding the "Editor's Note" correcting some "facts" in Dennis Vollmar's letter that appeared on p. A6 of the July 5, 2020 Herald & News. Much appreciated.
I would also like to see the Herald & News ask letter writers to cite sources when they offer data to support their opinions. This would greatly help the reader to assess credibility. For example, I read a Letter to the Editor that appeared in the Herald & News, I believe a week or two ago, that cited as the source for the writer's "facts" The John Birch Society. I appreciated that the writer did this. It allowed me to quickly dismiss the letter as not credible.
Robert York
Klamath Falls