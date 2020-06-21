Murphy Challenge
Golfers love to compete against each other and over the years have created many ways to game each other (take each other's money) on the golf course.
Shortly after returning from my winter home in Arizona, I introduced a new gaming option to my Klamath Falls golfing group called "Murphy Challenge.” This is how it works:
Visualize the 1st hole at Harbor Links: Par-4, 340 yards. Your second shot comes up 10 yards short of the green. The Murphy challenge allows a golfer to announce "MURPHY;” this starts a new side bet, betting you can get up on the green and hole the ball out with a par 4 or better. If you are able to execute a par or better you win a skin from each player (value of skin determined at start of game, i.e: $0.25 cents per skin).
On the other hand, if you fail to score a par or better you lose a skin to each golfer in your group.
In the event you call "Murphy" and fail to win a number of times and your losses are staggering, to minimize your losses you can always call the "Baker Rule,” which is another golf story for another time.
Gene Autry Reynolds
Klamath Falls