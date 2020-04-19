Support Davis for Commissioner
Klamath County needs an experienced leader like Rod Davis, one with experience managing multi-million dollar budgets and inside-and-out knowledge of the County government. Only one of the current County Commissioners here has significant business experience. That experience paid off in bringing the Holiday Market to Klamath Falls.
If we are going to make change and improve our services here in Klamath County we need to add another experienced, skilled manager to help guide us through today’s challenging and ever-changing world. Rod Davis has the education, having graduated from the United States Military Academy and Willamette Law School. He has the management experience, having served a career in the United States Air Force. And he knows the County government better than anyone, having subsequently served as the County’s longest serving attorney.
We would urge every citizen to vote for Rod to bring change and move Klamath County government forward.
Harold and Sally Heaton
Klamath Falls