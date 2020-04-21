Missing baseball
Missing baseball
Is anyone else looking forward to baseball games on the radio?
“Here’s the pitch...” I used to twitch thinking I might be the one to hit the “line drive over 3rd base for a base hit.”
Dawn Wood
Klamath Falls
