Mills Parade
Last Friday, Mills Elementary teachers and staff held a "Because We Miss You So Much" Parade through the Mills neighborhood. It was such an important way for teachers, staff and students to see one another in these uncertain times.
Mills Elementary would like to thank everyone in the community who helped make it happen, from Matt Dodson clearing the way with city hall, the city manager's office, the Herald and News for publicizing it, and Big 98.5 for giving us our very own soundtrack for the hour. Hearing upbeat music, recordings from teachers to their students, and just general shout-outs to students and teachers for all their hard work just made the parade about as perfect an event as is possible. Thank you all! This is truly a unique community!
Helen Mansfield
Klamath Falls