Maybe my last
I have been debating whether or not to renew my subscription to the Herald & News or to keep it. To tell the truth, about the only thing I read or even look at are the obituaries, and since I haven't seen my name listed that is even a mute point.
I do not agree with most of the media’s left-wing agendas, from the news on TV to printed media to the inner-web pages. Sometimes I think the media has a Bernie Sanders mentality of socialism, which is far from my conservative values that I try to adhere to. Your paper has leftist ideas most of the time while still staying true to your bashing of our elected president, who has done in my opinion a good job in office - sure he has had mistakes (haven't we ALL).
I have tried to stay informed, but it is hard not to find any of the above mentioned medias that do not follow (sometimes extreme left) ideas. I just went against my better judgment and looked at some news on my mobile device and I wasn't shocked, but I am more confused now more than ever.
So we can not have Eskimo Pies because that now is racist, not to mention Uncle Ben’s rice, along with who knows what else. Should we rename a state and our nation's capital to reflect new ideas? George Santayana is known for the phrase, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Should we learn from our mistakes instead of hiding them, what do you tell your children, "you will learn from your mistakes.”
With this "virus,” the BLM, along with the riots and more confusion, it is sometimes hard to focus on what we have hopefully learned from the past and are not be doomed to repeat it.
Warren Frei
Klamath Falls