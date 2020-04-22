Lockdowns need to cease
The lockdowns only serve to exacerbate the illnesses associated with COVID-19 and fly in the face of established facts by interfering with the documented premise of herd immunity/viral load history, but you won’t hear that from the media, because the real expert virologists, immunologists, microbiologists with PhD's are being ignored or censured/blocked by ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube in an effort of pursue their false, scary narratives aided by wrong statistical models powered by garbage in, garbage out.
No wonder that elderly in rest homes are dying at a far greater pace than unconfined, living in small areas engineered with central heating/air conditioning, allowing little fresh air and sunlight. Those situations permit the virus to circulate unimpeded, destroying effects of ultraviolet light/fresh air while simultaneously overloading immune systems.
In Japan and Taiwan, where real experts predicted there would be a very small death rate due to the absence of economic shutdowns and isolation, the fatality rate is between two per million and 3/10th of a million respectively; conversely, here in Lockdown USA, the death rate is 125 per million as of Monday 4/20.
Lockdowns prevent people from incurring a small viral load, which allows immune systems to defeat the virus without symptoms; a moderate load with mild symptoms; or a huge load precipitating unpleasant manifestations with a risk of hospitalization and a small chance of death.
As a card-carrying old fogie, I can state that nothing works like it used to, which is why we are affected more than younger generations; however, that is not a good reason for youth to be financially/emotionally punished for our alleged benefit, as we are mostly not functioning members of the economic system.
In Oregon it is legal to practice self-euthanasia, but it’s illegal to catch a cold or the flu. Stupid, crazy, criminal. The unconstitutional lockdown measures need to cease immediately.
Chad Jessup
Alturas