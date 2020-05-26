Leftist cult
I read with disgust the underhanded lies that some of the readers have chosen to express to the public and give praise to the "Coven of Salem.” Here are a few facts about the left. February 24, 2020, Pelosi invites people to Chinatown in the Bay area in the middle of the pandemic. No social distancing, masks or other protections from this virus. New York City's Mayor, comrade De Blasio, is haunted by weeks-old tweet urging people to 'get out on the town despite coronavirus', a comment he made March 25, 2020. With De Blasio's Blessing, NYC Nightlife Still Buzzing Despite Pleas To Self-Isolate, March 15, 2020.
But wait, mindless critics of the POTUS have forgotten this little act performed by him. President Trump's decision to restrict travel from China on Jan. 31, 2020, many weeks prior to the "Advice to go challenge the virus" made by the left, he saved many lives, whether or not the lefties want to admit it. It took the POTUS only ten days from the date of finding out about this virus, January 10, 2020, to gather information, assess the situation and act on it promptly. He had a few other things that needed attending at this delicate time, such as a false impeachment, a media that only gives the perceived wrongdoing of him and his leading this country to prosperity. There are 11.23M Republicans that have sworn their vote to President Trump secretly, behind closed doors, something the left cannot find evidence of. We intend to keep it that way until election day.
Don't forget two Navy Hospital ships sent to L.A. and NYC, National Guard building dozens of hospitals to treat the public, all arranged by President Trump. Oh yeah, he's a bad guy. He saved a lot of non-partisan lives.
Greg Beckman, Sr.
Klamath Falls