Leader spells Kaber
Strong visionary leadership is uncommon these days. In our current sheriff Chris Kaber we have an outstanding leader. Using letters in the word Leader:
L is for leadership and Kaber shows his strength as a leader in many ways. He has the strength to tackle the most difficult challenges. Kaber has implemented several dozen major changes to the office over three years. Among the most important was creation of and implementation of an interagency child abuse and property crime task force.
E is for effort. Kaber gives us 110% every day. Even if he has put in a 12-hour day, if you ask he will show up in the evening to support important community initiatives, that's how he is built.
A is for attitude. Klamath is home for Kaber and he considers it a privilege to wear our badge. He carries himself very well in public and has a nice sense of humbleness in carrying out his responsibilities.
D is for dedication. Kaber has had a long distinguished career in law enforcement. This is not a job he needs but a job he does because of his love for Klamath and its people. One issue Kaber is very dedicated to is the support of our second amendment rights, and the sheriff's position has an important role in enforcement of such.
E is for experience. There is not a sheriff in Oregon that has the amount, quality and diversity of experience in a myriad of law enforcement jobs and projects.
R is for resilience. Even after 30-plus years of law enforcement service, Kaber is willing to strap it on again and give us another four years of great leadership. At a time when our country is suffering through immense challenges, Kaber for sheriff is truly a no brainer.
Erin Dodson
Klamath Falls