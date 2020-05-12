Krag is not qualified
Krag is simply an arrogant boat cop with a terrible temperament for leadership. There has been a lot of propaganda from Daren Krag’s campaign about his alleged experience that makes him qualified to become Klamath County Sheriff. This includes smear tactics against his opponent, Sheriff Chris Kaber. This is mainly from a small aggressive group of his family members and other cronies. The bottom line is, he is not qualified for Sheriff and is certainly not a leader.
Police officers are in place to represent the 90% of good, hardworking, law-abiding citizens by addressing the 10% of criminals. Daren Krag has chosen a path in which his career has been spent targeting the good people who are using their hard-earned money to recreate at places such as Lake of the Woods.
He enjoys smugly disrupting their lives with tickets to pad his stats for marine patrol accolades (remember the “hall monitor” in school). If you have been to Lake of the Woods and been frustrated and harassed by the boat cop while recreating with your family, that has most likely been from Daren Krag. Any police officer can write tickets to good citizens, that does not demonstrate leadership. It certainly does not prepare you to become Sheriff. He lies and uses smear tactics against his opponent because he has no other experience or accomplishments to fall back on.
Marine patrol is a necessary component of the Sheriff’s office, but it is sad when somebody with no other police experience works in that position for the satisfaction of simply having power over good people.
Sheriff Kaber has demonstrated quality leadership and greatly improved the sheriff’s office. The patrol coverage is better than it has been for many years and he has restored the detective division.
Join with me in re-electing Chris Kaber for Klamath County Sheriff.
Grant Knoll
Klamath Falls