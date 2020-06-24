Klamath’s history of tolerance
“The Union” was Oregon’s motto when it became a State in 1858, to make it clear where our allegiances were. The protests in downtown Klamath Falls for racial justice are a part of a long history of tolerance that makes Klamath Falls a welcoming city for all people, regardless of race or ethnicity.
Klamath Falls was founded in 1905 and at that time was the only incorporated city in Oregon that did not have ordinances prohibiting anybody who was not a White Protestant from living there. Even Native Americans were allowed to reside here.
In the late 1940’s the State of Jefferson was proposed and Klamath County was excluded, because it not only was integrated, there were Catholics and Jews here. At one time Klamath Falls had the largest Black community anywhere in Oregon.
When I went to summer school in Ashland in 1966, I was the only student there who had Black friends, Asian friends or even friends of Irish or Italian heritage.
Although Klamath Falls has had its share of bigoted individuals, its history is that of tolerance and inclusivity. A few Confederate flags have been seen in Klamath County over the last couple of years. That is not our heritage and we should certainly not be moving Confederate Monuments here. The demonstrations are part of our legacy and deserve the support of all in this community.
Although the local Black community has shrunk since I was at KU, the needs of the oppressed, whether they are White, Black or any other color, resonates with us. “Black Lives Matter.”
Ralph Eccles
Klamath Falls