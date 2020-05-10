Keep the incumbents
Klamath County is on course for an exciting economic future due to the efforts of many area leaders, especially our County Commissioners. However, the momentum that has been created since Derrick DeGroot, Kelley Minty-Morris, and Donnie Boyd have taken office as a unit is something that can easily be jeopardized if we do not continue to support this same Commissioner package in the upcoming election.
Our region has always possessed promise for greater economic heights that could mirror the likes of acclaimed non-metro areas. A variety of factors have prevented this growth historically, one of which is the lack of strategic collaboration by public and private stakeholders. In the past few years, we have made tremendous progress on this front and it has started to translate into real results for better area collaboration and new development. This group of Commissioners is proactively unifying our County and its stakeholders to work together in efforts that better address pressing issues and create new regional opportunities.
This Commissioner group’s leadership exemplifies the sense of belonging that living in rural communities offer via their highly engaged, action-oriented approach to governing. They have paved the way for building a stronger economic climate which will lead to improvements in community interests like education, public services, safety, infrastructure, and more.
I am more encouraged than ever for what’s in store for Klamath County’s future, in large part because of these Commissioners’ performance thus far. This upcoming election, please keep us on the progressive track we are on as a County by keeping our County Commissioner slate intact. Let us re-elect Derrick DeGroot and Donnie Boyd come voting time – please join me in your support of these two incumbent Commissioners.
Randy Shaw
Klamath Falls