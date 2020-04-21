Kaber is an excellent sheriff
I am Ted Abram and was a judge in Klamath County from 1974 to 1990. I tried everything from traffic tickets to grisly murders.
Through my years as a judge, I became aware of how important police officers are to We the People of America. I believe it is one of the most difficult professions in the United States. There is always potential for real danger. Even a traffic stop can and has resulted in gun shots and death.
I signed many search warrants where I and the officers knew they were going to confront very dangerous people, and the officers bravely followed the court directive to seize and secure the evidence. Almost every action taken by a police officer is reviewed internally by administrative procedure, in court by judges, attorneys representing the city or the state and the defense attorneys. Again, being a police officer is very difficult job.
Personally, I have interacted with Sheriff Kaber on a variety of community projects, and appreciate how he quietly and effectively participates with diverse community leaders.
Directly, many of my neighbors at the Running Y Ranch were very concerned about a group of hoodlums that appeared to take advantage of an elderly man by moving into his house, and then removing him to Southern California. A young man remained in the house and had threatened many neighbors. Responding to requests for help, Sheriff Kaber contacted police authorities in California, who sought to assist the former resident.
Also, Sheriff Kaber found an outstanding warrant for the remaining person’s arrest and convinced the police in the State of Nevada to execute the warrant. Fortunately, my neighbors and I have not had any problems since then with the gang of hoodlums because of the excellent work of Sheriff Kaber.
Please vote for Chris Kaber to continue as an excellent Sheriff of Klamath County.
Ted Abram
Klamath Falls