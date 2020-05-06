Kaber has done a phenomenal job
There are a variety of signs to tell you that an organization is on the right track. In the case of the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office we see more deputies coming here to work, we see fewer people leaving for other jobs, and you see crimes being solved. Four years ago this was not the case, deputies were leaving, shifts were dangerously short, deputies were driving unsafe vehicles, and the list goes on.
Now there is accountability, there is an expectation that the organization has a service mentality. There are nearly enough deputies again to return to 24-hour patrol coverage. It seems that it has been four years of accomplishments and improvements for our sheriff’s office. So much so that we’re down to those one or two people in every large organization who are always griping about something. The chief opponent to Sheriff Kaber has no plan, he just uses buzzwords like leadership or transparency but he never illustrates specifics of what that is.
The reality is that Sheriff Kaber has done a phenomenal job the last three years and is easily the best Sheriff we’ve had in the last twenty years. The opponent simply wants to rewind the clock and take us back to the dysfunctional organization that Sheriff Kaber inherited in January 2017.
Charles Sandberg
Klamath Falls