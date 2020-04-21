Kaber a leader we’re proud of
I have had the pleasure of meeting Sheriff Chris Kaber on a couple of occasions. I have been genuinely impressed at how he is always willing to spend time with people in the rural areas to find solutions to the challenges we face.
It has been Sheriff Kaber’s wonderful leadership that made it possible for the patrol contract in the city of Chiloquin. This is something that had been out of reach for the last fifteen or more years.
Sheriff Kaber has put together a team of people that focus on public safety and deputy safety. There are more deputies now than in the last many years, there are more patrols and the public is safer because of his leadership and the team he has built. Gone are the days of indictments and the negative stories that could only have made morale very difficult for the department.
Even in the trying times of virus outbreaks Sheriff Kaber and his team look for ways to help the community and started using jail inmates to make meals for distribution at the gospel mission. This is the type of leadership and community focus that should make everyone proud of Klamath County and why we should re-elect Sheriff Chris Kaber.
Bryan Braxton
Chiloquin