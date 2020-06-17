Juneteenth origins
I appreciated Mr. Roy Weissinger's letter about the origin of Juneteenth. Having grown up in Texas I've been aware of the celebration for some time.
He states that the Texans simply hadn't heard of the confederate loss 71 days after Gen. Lee surrendered and that Gen. Granger arrived in Galveston to let them know, but they were not surprised. The Pony Express began delivering mail from Missouri to California in 1860 advertising 10 days. EL Paso is closer to Washington D.C. than San Francisco is to St. Louis.
The reasons the Texans were not surprised is that they already knew. Gen. Granger was there to tell the slaves they were free and had been for over two months because somehow the Texans forgot to inform them. If you don't allow people to learn to read and write you can get away with anything!
Michael J Casey
Klamath Falls