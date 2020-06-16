Juneteenth origins
The origin of Juneteenth began on a hot summer day on June 19, 1865. A Union ship, under the command of General Gordon Granger, landed on the coast of south Texas. Its mission was to inform the citizens of Texas that the Civil War was over. News of General Lee's surrender on April 9 had not reached Texas.
This news was not a total surprise, as it had been expected for some time. The biggest result of General Granger's news was the immediate release of over 200,000 slaves. The repercussions of this announcement were surprisingly minimal. Instructions stated the slaves and owners to continue as usual; however, slaves were now employees and rewarded with appropriate compensation.
As a result of this action, one year to the day a celebration, under the direction of a group known as "Freedmen" took place.
Since that time this observation has become a tradition throughout the South and to this day is continuing to expand throughout the United States. The first official recognition of Juneteenth took place in Texas on June 19, 1980, when a State Proclamation recognized it as an official state holiday. Since that day many other states have followed this example.
In recent years this tradition has spread throughout the state of Oregon. Since 2017, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival has been host to its annual celebration. Salem, Eugene, Portland and Bend also have followed their examples. In most cases the celebrations take on the atmosphere of a typical 4th of July event, similar to our recent Cinco de Mayo observance, with dancing, speakers, barbeques, parades, music, singing, and more.
In its early day mostly African Americans celebrated its importance. However, since the Civil Rights Movement of the 60s, it's become more of a coming together of unity and emphasizing education and achievement for future generations.
Roy Weissinger
Klamath Falls