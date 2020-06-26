John Birch Society
"The United States is on the cusp of literally throwing all the safeguards out the window and declaring vote fraud OK - all in the name of equality and fairness. This movement is mainly being pushed by Democrats, and it has gained momentum with the coronavirus shutdowns" -Kurt Hyde, a member of the National Council of The John Birch Society, an election-integrity expert who has been warning against vote fraud since 1986. Source: The New American: bi-weekly periodical of The John Birch Society in Appleton, Wisc. at www.thenewamerican.com and www.jbs.org, respectively.
To be able to break out of the useless information sold to the American public as news you need to step out of the comfort zone of approved news sources. Hopefully when you read the attached links (above) you will have access to The New American, getting accurate news and information about events and situations that have potential to make life either better or worse. I especially endorse The John Birch Society to the Christian Community/Body of Christ (including Catholics), those involved in the pro-life movement and the sanctity of life, voters, citizen activists, including gun owners, Second Amendment advocates and NRA members. Also those who embrace the institution of heterosexual marriage (between one man and one woman), and those who rightly oppose the homosexual agenda (sodomy) and pornography, the latter of which demeans and degrades women and breeds sex crimes and pedophilia.
We must take back our nation (a constitutional republic) and State of Oregon from the subversive progressive socialists and their treasonous ilk! Remember: Being ignorant and free can never be! Finally we must collectively walk in honesty, integrity, and morality. Freedom cannot exist apart from Bible based Judeo-Christian morality. The Bible states:
"For you, brethren, have been called to liberty; only do not use liberty as an opportunity for the flesh." -Galations 5:13
James Farmer
Merrill