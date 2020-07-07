It’s not too late to save the 2020 election
If passed by the U.S. Senate, two bills passed by the House could help to ensure that all citizens can vote safely and securely in the upcoming election. The HEROES Act (Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act) fully funds vote-by-mail and the U.S. Postal Service, which is essential to it. And the Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2019, which passed the House last December, addresses many of the voter-suppression tactics enacted by Republicans in recent years.
Unfortunately, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, using an anti-democracy tactic, refuses to move either bill forward, assuming that he and his party will lose the election unless they suppress the vote.
Like COVID-19, voter suppression disproportionately harms Black communities. As recent primaries in Wisconsin and Georgia demonstrated, closed polling places and insufficient resources in predominantly Black, urban precincts make voting difficult and exacerbated the danger of Coronavirus spread. Purged voter rolls and deliberate dissemination of misinformation are also aimed primarily at Black voters.
If we want to preserve the right to vote and preserve our democracy, we must insist that Mitch McConnell bring the HEROES Act and the Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2019 to the floor of the Senate for passage immediately.
Teresa Wilson
Klamath Falls