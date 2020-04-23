I support Rod Davis
I read Steve Harper’s letter to the editor in Sunday’s paper endorsing Rod Davis for County Commissioner. While I do not personally know Rod Davis, I know Steve Harper. We have worked together on community betterment projects for the past 30 years.
For the newcomers to our community, Col. Steve Harper came to Klamath Falls to reopen the mothballed Kingsley Field to establish the fighter pilot training school here. He commanded that facility for years until he retired. He then was elected and served four years in the Oregon House of Representatives and four years in the Oregon Senate.
I don’t know the details of commanding a fighter wing, but Steve does. Steve says Rod Davis has the experience and knowledge having commanded two fighter wings, and that knowledge, coupled with his 15 years as Klamath County Legal Counsel, would make him the best qualified candidate for County Commissioner. Steve’s recommendation is good enough for me. Rod Davis has my vote.
Alan Eberlein
Klamath Falls