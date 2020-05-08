I support Rod Davis for Commissioner
Klamath is one of a small number of Oregon counties where the County Commissioners are expected to act as hands-on, everyday managers of the County government. The vast majority of Oregon counties instead employ a trained, professional county manager to oversee day-to-day operations. The County Commissioners still set policy and pass ordinances, but a county manager supervises the day-to-day implementation of those policies, while helping manage the County's staff and departments.
Our neighbor to the west, Jackson County, states that its county administrator is responsible for overall County management: policy implementation, financial planning, human resources, and internal audits. Our neighbor to the north, Deschutes County, boasts that its county manager “has a strong background in public administration.” None of our current commissioners can boast of that.
Only one of our current commissioners has experience managing large employee pools and budgets. That's a problem when the Klamath County government is the sixth largest employer in the area, with 385 employees and a $70 million dollar annual budget.
But Klamath could probably only enact the county manager model that nearly every other county uses if our Commissioners agreed to serve at reduced rate of pay. And there’s the rub.
When running for office four years ago, Commissioner Derrick Degroot said he favored moving to a county manager model, but he has done nothing to further explore this management structure. And it is unclear that he would remain in office for a reduced rate of pay, allowing us to hire a manager. Rod Davis, who is running for County Commissioner, says he would immediately appoint a commission to analyze the issue. Rod Davis has a written an outstanding analysis of the benefits the county would enjoy by using this structure. That’s one reason, of many, why I support Rod Davis for County Commissioner.
Cathy Seus-Mickelsen
Klamath Falls