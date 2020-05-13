I’m voting for Davis
When serving as county counsel, Rod Davis wrote a memo advising that the Klamath County Commissioners switch areas of direct departmental oversight annually, so that Commissioners gain experience in each part of County government. This policy not only expands the Commissioners’ understanding, it ensures transparency and that county business is done at “an arm’s length” where no one elected officials maintains continued control over departments.
Our current commissioners have given up this best practice. One of the issues raised in the recent ethics commission complaint against Commissioner DeGroot is that he refused to give up control over the County's public works department, which issues the largest contracts paid out by the County.
Policies and procedures ensure certainty, consistency, and fairness. I’m voting for the man who understands that policies and procedures not only protect the commissioners, they protect the business interests of the county and ensure that the county operates according to voter approved values. I’m voting for Rod Davis and hope that you do, too.
Jeff Culley
Klamath Falls