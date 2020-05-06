I hate a dirty campaign
After reading the article regarding Commissioner Degroot, I wanted to share what is happening here. I know both Commissioner Degroot and Mr. Davis, They are both wonderful individuals. I have great respect for both of them.
With that said, the Good Ole boys, once again try to move our community backward instead of forward. They are trying to discredit Commissioner Degroot so they can take votes away from him, plain and simply.
We in Klamath have had many, many years of the good ole boys club holding our community back, controlling it and refusing to let it grow. And because of that our County and the folks who live here have suffered with lack of jobs, thus not being able to provide well for their families. The people who are funding and campaigning for Mr. Davis are behind this, look it up, see for yourselves who funded his campaign. I looked it up. Who filed the complaint? They did?
Commissioner Degroot has done an outstanding job for our community. For the first time in decades we have some new stores where we can shop locally. We have Holiday Market, the County has purchased Eternal Hills, which we are so grateful for. Commissioner Degroot has a good rapport with many of the different agencies throughout Klamath County and State level. Wonderful things are happening in our county for the first time in a long time.
I ask that you give Commissioner Degroot the benefit of the doubt. He is a good man and he cares about our community, and he has done good things for our community. He is an asset. I believe he will continue to move us forward in a positive direction. Let him continue the job we all trusted him with. Please re-elect Commissioner Derrick Degroot.
L.E. Fletcher
Klamath Falls