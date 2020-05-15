I endorse DeGroot
When I wanted to endorse Derrick DeGroot for a second term as County Commissioner, there are many accomplishments I could write about but one of the things that has impressed me is his professionalism and positivity as he provides a voice for Klamath County at the local, state, and federal level. Let’s face it. Klamath County struggles with some self-esteem issues and that can affect our economic growth and opportunities. For years, we’ve listened to people complain about our community and make negative remarks about our struggles.
We’ve heard “leaders” who just want to point out the negative issues. DeGroot is much different than many of those that have served our county in the past. He recognizes our struggles and knows our issues but believes as a leader that he sets the tone. He knows that how he talks about our community reflects on who we are. Instead of only talking about problems and issues, he helps us (and others) see Klamath’s strengths, assets, and potential.
As DeGroot has served on various committees at the local, state and federal level, his optimistic yet realistic attitude about our hometown has been important. It helps him advocate for what we need and helps others realize the opportunity that exists in Klamath County. This attitude is important whether we are recruiting businesses or professionals who want to invest in our community.
DeGroot is a true advocate for Klamath County and helps ensure that Klamath County is primed to maximize our potential. Join me in voting for a positive future for our community. Vote for Derrick DeGroot, it is a vote for optimism and a bright future for us.
Tamera Bancroft
Klamath Falls