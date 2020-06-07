I can’t breathe
I can’t breathe.
We are lucky that Sky Lakes isn’t filled with the sound of ventilators or the hiss of oxygen lines for people who can’t breathe. We are lucky that we don’t have thousands of people at home coughing and short of breath. We are lucky that, so far, we don’t have a fire season like we did two years ago, where the smoke lay heavy on us for 24 hours a day for weeks.
I can’t breathe.
We are lucky here in the Basin that we don’t have people dying in the street because a police officer has put a knee on someone’s neck. Our local police are incredibly good at bringing people in alive that would likely be dead in other jurisdictions. I am so very proud to live in such a community.
I can’t breathe.
We are lucky here in the Basin that we don’t have tear gas being shot at protesters to clear the way for someone walking across a park to stand on the steps of a church and hold a Bible upside down. Now, one could argue that telling people they don’t need masks and social distancing could lead to other people saying, “I can’t breathe” — but despite the presence of guns at some events, they haven’t been used. Yet. But clouds of diesel aren’t great, either.
So far, we can breathe. I would love for us to keep it that way.
Jean Lamb
Klamath Falls