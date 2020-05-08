Hunting trip
Each and every one of us would love to get a weeklong hunting trip to Mexico, where we're transported by helicopter and provided with a guide and a driver, and we only pay if we kill an animal. But none of us will get a trip like that because no outfitting company I've ever seen offers a trip like that. They require you to pay upfront whether you fill your tag or not. Commissioner DeGroot admits he got a sweetheart deal that no one else can get, from someone doing business with the County.
Mike Tyrholm
Klamath Falls