Hunting trip

Each and every one of us would love to get a weeklong hunting trip to Mexico, where we're transported by helicopter and provided with a guide and a driver, and we only pay if we kill an animal. But none of us will get a trip like that because no outfitting company I've ever seen offers a trip like that. They require you to pay upfront whether you fill your tag or not. Commissioner DeGroot admits he got a sweetheart deal that no one else can get, from someone doing business with the County.

Mike Tyrholm

Klamath Falls

