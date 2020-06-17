How will history judge us?
A recent Facebook post by one of our state representatives, Werner Reschke, regarding Black Lives Matter protesters has compelled me to write. His divisive post underscores the dire need for new leadership in our region. Branding protesters — many of which were Mr. Reschke’s constituents — as “radical Marxist wolves” will not wear well over time.
To be clear, racism is not a political issue; rather, it is basic right versus wrong. National statistics confirm that people of color are being killed by police at a disproportionately higher rate than white people, calling for police reforms. But the pervasiveness of racism extends well beyond the flashpoint of police brutality towards people of color.
Inequities in education, housing, health care, and employment opportunities also desperately need to be addressed. This all matters for our region. Statistics by the Pew Research Center show that 21% of rural America is now nonwhite and growing. To that end, how we address racism overall will define us moving forward. Our challenges will not simply vanish on their own.
Answers to these issues must begin with our leaders, which makes the posting by Mr. Reschke even more troubling. Our leaders should be focused on fostering a more equitable culture, built on respect and inclusiveness of all voices, not name calling and division. Moving forward, we must create enough common ground to host a real conversation about racism. But that can only start when our leaders lead by example, and with genuine empathy.
In November, we will be asked to select leaders that can either unify or divide us. It’s an important choice for us, as we risk being on the wrong side of history. And to those protesters recently branded as ‘Marxist wolves’, you’re in good company, similar was said about another protester. His name: Martin Luther King, Jr.
Hugh Palcic
Oregon Senate District 28 candidate