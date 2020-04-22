How far we’ve come
In the spring of 2016 our county was in rough shape. We had a county government that wasn’t working for the people that had elected them. We had commissioners who had lost sight of the fact that funding public safety should come first. We had a sheriff who was not seeking re-election and had a difficult time working with anyone. He was only the latest, but many of these problems began many years ago.
Chris Kaber looked to change that. He saw problems with morale, problems with employee retention, problems with public perception, problems with deputy safety, and I am sure many others. Chris looked to restore relationships with other agencies, looked to rebuild relationships with the board of commissioners, and looked to find ways to fix many of the problems that led us to rock bottom in 2016.
Fast forward to the spring of 2020 and Sheriff Kaber has a long list of accomplishments. This includes having solved or greatly improved all the problems listed above. I am particularly impressed with the focus on new safer vehicles and upgrades in the jail that are again focused on deputy safety.
Sheriff Kaber has proven that he has the ability to tackle problems and fix them, but to do so with honesty and integrity. This is the hallmark of a great leader and we in Klamath County are fortunate to have him.
John Tucker
Klamath Falls