History repeating
In 1954, after six months in an iron lung, I survived the polio virus. I was allowed to go home to my family just as a vaccine became available in my hometown, Sioux City, Iowa. If you don't know what an iron lung is, Google it. There's one located in the basement of the town's museum, high technology for the time.
I know we all are eager to regain some semblance of normalcy, to re-open our economy and go about our daily lives. We cannot go back to business as usual: we do not know when or if this current pandemic will pass, but we can see the devastation around us in the ever-climbing toll of lives lost, and the economic and social destruction the coronavirus has brought to our communities.
Therefore, I do not understand business owners who say they will open their doors without requiring their employees and patrons to wear masks ("Klamath Businesses Welcome Customers Back", Herald & News, 5/17/20). Such a small step has been proven to slow the spread of this contagion.
I recognize we each must make an individual choice about the level of risk we can accept in re-engaging with our world as it is now. My own assessment leads me to this: I will not patronize any business that chooses to put at risk the lives of employees and customers alike.
Remember, "those who do not learn from the past are condemned to repeat it.” Sioux City is now the site of a horrific regional outbreak of Covid-19. This virus has changed our world in ways we have yet to understand, just as poliomyelitis did in the 1950's.
Our lives depend upon taking care of one another in these difficult times. I will continue to support those businesses that get this basic concept, and I thank them.
Trish Seiler
Klamath Falls