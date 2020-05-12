Have we lost our spirit?
Feeling so isolated after weeks of being shut-in (no Church, no meetings, etc.), I took a ride the other day. It grieves me to say the only American flags I saw on Washburn were at Walmart, Legacy Furniture, and Grangers.
Where is our American Spirit, folks? As I drove around looking for flags, it was so sad to see very few on residential streets too. Churches are not flying the American flag, nor grocery stores, nor gas stations, and many other businesses. Is everyone lost emotionally, and depressed? We must keep the Faith in these hard times.
Our flag represents freedom (to the whole world, too), our national strength, and says we’re all in this together. When we see it flying everywhere, it also assures us this nightmare will soon end. It reminds us to be grateful for being born in a country where we have Constitutional Rights, protecting us from liberal politicians who are dictators in their hearts.
Please put out your American flags, folks, or go buy a new one. Start pestering businesses to raise the flag, showing they appreciate our business. God Bless America.
Carol Warren
Klamath Falls