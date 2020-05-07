Gun control
"Injustice everywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."
-Martin Luther King
As a local outspoken Second Amendment activist and advocate of the .38 caliber revolver (.38 Special and .357 Magnum) for the honest law abiding citizen I was naturally provoked to resistance against "Supreme Court ducks a Second Amendment issue-for now": Herald and News: Thursday, April 30, 2020.
This anti-gun commentary pontificated elitist uppity "LBJ/KGB" style socialist class warfare! Of course, don't expect moral and intellectually honesty from an anti-gun journalist via the L.A. Times. Jeffrey Snyder's "A Nation Of Cowards: The Public Interest Quarterly Fall 1993 states under The Unarmed Life, "The liberal elite (actually treasonous socialists!) know that they are philosopher-kings. They know that the people simply cannot be trusted; that they are incapable of just and fair self-government; that left to their own devices, their society will be racist, sexist, homophobic, and inequitable - and the liberal elite know how to fix things. They are going to help us live the good and just life, even if they have to lie to us and force us to do it. And they detest those who stand in their way.
The private ownership of firearms is a rebuke to this Utopian zeal. To own firearms is to affirm that freedom and liberty are not gifts from the state. It is to reserve final judgment about whether the state is encroaching on freedom and liberty, to stand ready to defend that freedom with more than mere words, and to stand outside the state's totalitarian reach".
"Gun Control Is Not About Public Safety" by Nicohlas T. Loux, PhD is linked for further scrutiny on this civil rights/human rights issuevia www.jpfo.org/pdf03/sentine-19-web.pdf." Finally my own January 2009 Herald and News letter: "Gun rights protect all races, not just a few" remains archived in this newspaper.
James Farmer
Merrill