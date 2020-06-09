Great job by Klamath police
Great Job keeping the peace - Chief of Police, Chief David Henslee of Klamath Falls, Oregon.
I spent the last week watching and listening to people from both sides of the political spectrum. Like, "We have signs, you have guns,” "Go home" and "We are home.” Is this what we have come to? A country of hate and racism. It's no wonder when the person in charge is full of nothing but hate from the top-down. Hate never wins, only love wins.
We all love this country and it’s time we start showing and acting like it, for the love we have for each other, not hate and racism; not the hate that has been generating and brewing within resentful and hateful people - whose only concern is about themselves and what they can get. Even if it means destroying the very fabric of this great nation of ours to do it.
There is no such thing as, "Make America Great Again.” "Make America Great Again" for who? Hate filled racist people thinking the USA only belongs to them and their kind and them alone.
It took the uncalled for death of George Floyd to shake a country to its knees to the breaking point of "Enough is Enough" of the hate-filled racist people with nothing in their hearts but hate for anyone but their selfish selves. These hate-filled racists think brandishing their AK-47's is the answer to the ills of this country by trying to force their hate onto others will solve everything. It solves nothing except showing others we have a country divided by hate and racism. Because the other side has AK-47's too, and have the same right to brandish their AK-47's for the same reason, the 2nd Amendment.
Great job those willing to stand up and make a difference peacefully; against those who would shoot to kill others.
James Garland
Klamath Falls