George Floyd autopsy
I read the official autopsy of George Floyd. It said he died of "cardiopulmonary failure,” a.k.a. "heart attack.” He also had a cocktail of drugs in his body; which by itself could have caused a heart attack if the police had not even shown up. I personally do not trust the medical examiner the Floyd family hired because people tend to find whatever the people who hire them want them to find. I suppose he could say Floyd died of asphyxiation because cause of death when the heart stops pumping is lack of oxygen to the brain.
Some things to keep in mind:
■ The police were called because of his behavior
■ He was trying to pass counterfeit money
■ If you are having an interaction with the police do what they tell you to do
■ Do it NOW!
You can contest it later if you think you were done wrong.
We are now descending into mob rule. Whether the officers were right or wrong we are now depriving them of due process.
People ask "When will it stop?" It will stop when people stop committing crimes!
Stephen Rapalyea
Chiloquin