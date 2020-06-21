Friends of pets
I am writing to express gratitude for the financial help received by supporters who believe in our mission following the judge’s unfair ruling in our February trial over the Lohn Estate.
Our existence is fragile and we are dependent upon your generosity to maintain our programs. Through your help, Friends of Pets (FOP) can now fund upcoming veterinary-care programs.
We also ask the public to understand that when the Court is ignorant of FOP’s role in our community, consequences ripple throughout. Our valid claim to the Lohn Estate would have enabled us to significantly expand our programs for pets in need, including dogs. Because the judge struck down our charitable claim, those monies disappeared from our community and we are all the worse off as a result.
It should be obvious that more veterinary-care programs for cats and dogs are desperately needed. Shelters are not needed, but funded programs are, especially spay/neuter. Aside from FOP, the only other organization is a government-funded humane society. To our knowledge, this group’s funds are extremely limited in helping the public at large with spay/neuter. This lack can be generally linked to our staggering overpopulation of pets.
Meanwhile, cats and dogs are suffering due to unaffordable veterinary care, especially spay/neuter. Because of this reality, many are abandoned, neglected and euthanized.
These on-going, massive animal-welfare issues we face are solvable, but funded programs must exist to resolve them. Please be aware of this great need. Please speak up and demand that all animal organizations aggressively fund spay/neuter programs to get to the heart of the problems and not be allowed to ignore them.
In closing, thank you for helping us help others. Your support enables our dedicated missions to continue.
Kathy Williams, President
Friends of Pets of Klamath Basin
Klamath Falls