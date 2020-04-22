Forget political sides and be Americans
When did we quit being Americans and become "just Democrats,” "just Republican" or "just independent"? Now is not the time to nit-pick on rights or wrongs on either side (God only knows there are plenty on both sides). Now is the time to "cross the aisle.”
You know, the phrase that is so popular every four years when someone is trying to get elected. Now is the time to prove that one can "cross the aisle.” I personally do not care who gets partial or most credit or credit at all. There is enough to be done now for everyone to get a piece of the credit if we act like Americans again.
Forget petty squabbles until this crisis is over. Work together! Help out your friend, neighbor, and countryman. Once the crisis is over, I am sure that all the pent up feelings against the opponent will have ample time to come out before next November. But please for the next 30, or even 60 days, stop being so hateful towards each other.
You might even find that the two sides do indeed have some things in common, even though they may never become friends. Just think about cooling it in the editorials for 30 or 60 days.
Bob Honish
Klamath Falls